IPL Auction 2023: Who is Sameer Rizvi, Uncapped Uttar Pradesh youngster bought by CSK for Rs 8.40 crore

The ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 auction continues to captivate fans with Australian stars securing the biggest deals. While capped stars expectedly clinched mega deals, a few rising uncapped players also stole the spotlight with impressive bids. Chennai Super Kings displayed their strategic prowess by securing Kiwi stars Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra. However, they surprised everyone by splurging INR 8.40 crore on the relatively unknown player Sameer Rizvi. CSK outbid Gujarat Titans and Delhi Titans to secure the signature of the uncapped Indian batter.

Who is Sameer Rizvi?

Sameer Rizvi first caught the eye with standout performances in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023. According to RP Singh, Rizvi has the potential to fill the shoes of Ambati Rayudu. The 20-year-old right-handed batter captained Kanpur Superstars in the recent season, showcasing not only his batting prowess but also impressive leadership skills. Born in Meerut, Rizvi represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments. His First-Class debut was in 2020, with two appearances in the Ranji Trophy so far.

Rizvi made his T20 debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and has since featured in 11 matches. In these outings, he amassed 295 runs in 9 T20 innings, boasting an impressive strike rate of 134.70, including two fifties. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Rizvi emerged as Uttar Pradesh's leading run-scorer, accumulating 277 runs in just seven innings.

Sameer Rizvi's INR 8.40 crore deal at the IPL auction underscores the potential and promise the young cricketer brings to the Chennai Super Kings' lineup. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing how Rizvi will make his mark in the upcoming IPL season.