IPL 2024 full squads: Here's how all 10 teams line up after auction

In a thrilling day at the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai, 72 players were auctioned for a whopping Rs 230.45 crore, as all ten teams finalized their squads for the upcoming season. Overseas pacers and uncapped Indian talents stole the spotlight, with Australia's Mitchell Starc setting a new record value after an intense bidding war. Notably, Pat Cummins attracted attention from teams like SRH and RCB before the 2016 champions secured him. RCB, missing Cummins, invested Rs 11.50 crores in West Indies' Alzarri Joseph. Punjab Kings secured Harshal Patel for a staggering Rs 11.75 crores, making him the highest-earning Indian player.

The IPL auction showcased diverse player movements, with defending champions CSK acquiring New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crores. His compatriot Rachin Ravindra joined CSK for Rs 1.8 crores. Travis Head, absent from the IPL since 2017, made a strong comeback with a Rs 6.80 crores bid from SRH, following standout performances in the World Cup.

The uncapped Indian players also fetched hefty deals. Sameer Rizvi, an uncapped batter from Uttar Pradesh, secured a lucrative deal worth Rs 8.4 crores from CSK, beating competition from Gujarat Titans and a last-minute attempt by Delhi Capitals. Shahrukh Khan, despite being released by Punjab Kings before this auction, joined Gujarat Titans for Rs 7.4 crores.

Another emerging talent, Kumar Kushagra, a keeper-batsman from Jharkhand, triggered a competitive bidding war. His recent explosive innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy attracted attention from CSK, GT, and DC, with the Capitals ultimately securing his services for Rs 7.2 crores.

As the dust settled, the final squads for all 10 teams were revealed.

Let's take a closer look at the retained players and the new acquisitions for each team:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Retained Players - MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024: Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players - Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players - Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players - Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Retained Players - Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Retained Players - Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

Gujarat Titans

Retained Players - David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Punjab Kings

Retained Players - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players - Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players - KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham.

Bought at IPL Auction 2024 - Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2024:

1. Karun Nair x 2

2. Steve Smith x 2

3. Phil Salt

4. Josh Inglis

5. Kusal Mendis

6. Josh Hazlewood

7. Waqar Salamkheil x 2

8. Adil Rashid

9. Akeal Hosein

10. Ish Sodhi

11. Tabraiz Shamsi

12. Rohan Kunnummal

13. Priyansh Arya

14. Manan Vohra

15. Sarfaraz Khan

16. Raj Angad Bawa

17. Vivrant Sharma

18. Atit Sheth

19. Hrithik Shokeen

20. Urvil Patel

21. Vishnu Solanki

22. Kuldip Yadav

23. Ishan Porel

24. Shiva Singh

25. Murgan Ashwin

26. Pulkit Narang

27. Finn Allen

28. Colin Munro

29. Rassie Van Der Dussen

30. Qais Ahamad

31. Michael Bracewell x 2

32. James Neesham

33. Keemo Paul

34. Odean Smith

35. Dushmanta Chameera x 2

36. Ben Dwarshuis

37. Matt Henry x 2

38. Kyle Jamieson

39. Tymal Mills

40. Adam Milne x 2

41. Lance Morris

42. Sandeep Warrier

43. Luke Wood

44. Rithik Easwaran

45. Himmat Singh

46. Shashank Singh

47. Sumeet Verma

48. Harsh Dubey

49. Tanush Kotian

50. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

51. Pradosh Paul

52. Rohit Rayudu x 2

53. G Ajitesh x 2

54. Gourav Choudhary

55. Bipin Saurabh

56. KM Asif

57. Mohammed Kaif

58. Abhilash Shetty

59. Gurjapneet Singh x 2

60. Prithvi Raj Yarra

61. Shubham Aggarwal

62. Amandeep Khare

63. KL Shrijith