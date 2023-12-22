A few days ago, the Mumbai Indians made a surprising announcement that Hardik Pandya would be taking over as the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. For Mumbai Indians fans, it's tough to accept that Rohit Sharma won't be leading the team anymore. In fact, MI experienced a loss of followers on Instagram following this announcement. Meanwhile on December 19 the IPL auction was held in Dubai, where players were selected by the franchise. During the commercial break, disappointed Mumbai Indians fan convey message to owners about bringing back Rohit Sharma as the MI captain on which Akash Ambani gave a classic reply.

A Mumbai Indians fan, expressing his sentiments in a video uploaded on the team's X handle, shouted, "Rohit Sharma ko wapis lao" (Bring Rohit Sharma back). In response, Ambani, the owner, gave a succinct six-word reply that is now going viral on social media: "Chinta mat karo. Woh batting karega" (Don't worry, he will bat). This reaction of Akash Ambani is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in this auction all ten teams spent a lot of money, specifically ₹230.45 crore, to pick 72 players. Two players, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, earned more than ₹45 crore combined, which is a big part of the total spending. Also, many young and less experienced Indian players, who haven't played internationally, got a good amount of money during the selection process.