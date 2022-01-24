Sanjiv Goenka's IPL team named Lucknow Super Giants

The newly added Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow announced their team name on Monday which is Lucknow Super Giants.The official IPL team of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group, decided to take public opinions from its fans and the name was shared by owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message on Monday.“Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the ‘Naam banao naam kamao’ contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team," Goenka said in his message, while revealing the team name.

Last year, the franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores. The other new team to enter the competition is from Ahmedabad who were bought by the Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) for Rs 5635 Crores. On January 21, the RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.The BCCI is set to conduct the 2022 IPL from last week of March to end of May and efforts would be made to host the lucrative event in India as per the wishes of team owners, Board secretary Jay Shah had said on January 22. The team has already announced Andy Flower as their head coach, Gautam Gambhir as their mentor, and Vijay Dahiya as their assistant coach. The team will be captained by KL Rahul.