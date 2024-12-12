Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka recently praised MS Dhoni for his leadership skills and dedication to developing young talent. Goenka credited Dhoni with turning young players like Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana into match-winners.

Speaking on the Ranveer Allahbadia Podcast, Goenka highlighted Dhoni’s ability to adapt and reinvent himself despite his age. “You look at MS Dhoni, I have never seen a leader like him. His thinking and approach, how someone at his age can reinvent himself. Look at Pathirana. Dhoni groomed him into a match-winner. He knows how to use his players and plans strategically,” Goenka said.

Goenka also shared an anecdote about Dhoni’s interaction with his 11-year-old grandson during a Lucknow vs Chennai match. Dhoni spent 30 minutes answering cricket questions from the young boy. Goenka said Dhoni’s human touch and ability to connect with people contribute to his huge fan following in India.

“Dhoni spent half an hour talking to him. This human quality, where he took time for a kid, teaches us how to communicate with others. That’s why he is Dhoni. Whenever he plays against Lucknow, the entire stadium turns yellow in support of him,” Goenka said.

Addressing Dhoni’s past role with Rising Pune Super Giants, Goenka mentioned Dhoni’s departure from the captaincy. He said the matter was resolved privately through communication between two individuals.

“He has not spoken a word and will not. It’s a private relationship that was settled between two individuals. What matters is that this relationship remains strong,” Goenka added.

Dhoni, retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crores as an uncapped player for IPL 2025, remains one of India’s most respected cricketers. He led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and is admired by fans and team owners across the league.