Series against NZ will create more awareness about us as Test side: Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque has said that the other full member nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will start seeing his side as an actual force in Test format after they were able to defeat New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series.

Bangladesh had outclassed New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test, however, the BlackCaps came back to win the second Test, to end the series at 1-1.

"A lot of challenges await us as a team this year. Everyone, including the opponents, had assumed that we wouldn't do well abroad. This series will create more awareness about us. We have Test series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in the next six months. It won't be easy for us. We have to accept the challenges and continue well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haque as saying.

The Bangladesh skipper said that his side now has the belief that they can win Tests overseas and it is the biggest takeaway from the series against New Zealand.

"I got the captaincy at a very tough moment. I always dreamed of winning against big teams. But that belief has to be visible. I think winning the first Test match was important for us to believe in our capability of winning overseas. We will one day win a Test series abroad," said Haque.

"So, getting that belief, for myself, the team, and even for you, was a significant step. There are many positives. I always stress on a combined team effort, which I always believe brings us wins," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor