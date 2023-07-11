Shafali Verma's last-over heroics help India clinch low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh, seal T20I series 2-0

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 : After their batting collapse in the first innings, Shafali Verma's three wickets in the last over turned the game in India's way, helping visitors clinch a thrilling 8-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

India defend their lowest total against Bangladesh to clinch a thriller as Shafali Verma picked up three wickets and gave away just one run in the final over. Shafali and Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for India as they claimed three wickets respectively.

It was Sultana Khatun (3-21) and Fahima Khatun (2-16) who was the star for Bangaldesh and rattled India's batting order with stunning spells of bowling, restricting the visitors to 95/8 in 20 overs.

Defending a target of 96, India got off to a fine start in the second over Minnu Mani removed Shamima Sultana for 5.

It did not take long for Deepti Sharma to show her fine spin bowling as she claimed the wicket of Shathi Rani in the third over of the game.

The duo of Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana tried to handle the charge for their team against the fine Indian bowling. However, in the seventh over Bareddy Anusha claimed her maiden T20I wicket as she dismissed Murshida Khatun for 4.

The right-handed batter Ritu Moni then came out to bat but the latter could not do much as she was dismissed by Minnu Mani in the 8th over of the game.

Deepti then bagged her second wicket of the match as she removed Shorna Akter for 7 in the 15th over. However, the captain, Nigar Sultana, who was helped by a big slice of luck, continued to play and focused on extending the game. As Bangladesh drew nearer, she held her head high, pushed the singles about, and occasionally scored a boundary. However, her dismissal in the 19th over turned the game India's way.

Indian bowlers stretched the action into the last over as Bangaldesh needed 10 runs off 6 balls.

In the final over Nahida Akter fell prey to the fine bowling of Shafali Verma on the second ball while Fahima Khatun went back to the pavilion after the India star caught and bowled the batter on the 4th delivery.

Shafali then dismissed Marufa Akter for zero and bundled out Bangaldesh for 87, clinching an 8-run victory.

Earlier, India's batting struggled against Bangladesh bowlers as they managed to post only 95/8 in the second T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. India elected to bat first.

Brief score: India 95/8 (Shafali Verma 19, Amanjot Kaur 14; Sultana Khatun 3-21) vs Bangladesh 87 (Nigar Sultana 38, Shorna Akter 7; Shafali Verma 3-15).

