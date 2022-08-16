Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe ODIs

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series in Zimbabwe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington.

The uncapped 27-year-old all-rounder has played 26 List A matches, scoring 662 runs at an average of 47.28 and picking 24 wickets at an economy rate of 4.43. Shahbaz has also been a regular member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.India's campaign in Zimbabwe starts on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club.

