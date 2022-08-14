Shane Watson, Daniel Vettori replace Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya In World Giants Squad

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori are set to replace Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giants squad for the upcoming special game against India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket 2022. While the tournament is set to start on September 17, a special match has been organised on September 16 featuring legends from various nations.

Sourav Ganguly is set to lead the India Maharajas while the World Giants will be led by recently retired English skipper Eoin Morgan. The tournament will be played between four teams in the upcoming edition comprising 15 matches. The World Giants won the first edition of the tournament in January this year. Legends League Cricket has decided to replace Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giant squad for the special match,” stated an official release.