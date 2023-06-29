Delhi Capitals part ways with Shane Watson, Ajit Agarkar after missing spot on IPL 2023 playoffs

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that they have parted ways with assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson and thanked the duo for their services.

The IPL franchise confirmed the development via a tweet and wrote, "You'll always have a place to call home here Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours."

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1674354995184164864

After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which saw the Delhi-based franchise finish in ninth place with just 10 points from 14 matches, they have decided to make some changes to their support staff.

DC had a difficult season because their original captain Rishabh Pant had been injured in an accident in December of the previous year and had to withdraw from the IPL 2023 season as a result.

The Delhi Capitals lost their first five games of the season after David Warner was named captain, making it difficult for them to turn things around.

DC would eventually go on to win a total of five games, but it was not enough to secure a spot in the IPL playoffs, as the Delhi-based team had finished fifth during the IPL 2022 campaign. As a result, they have now missed the playoffs for two seasons in a row.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor