'She was in pain and wanted me to hit more sixes': Chris Gayle recalls when he broke a fan's nose with a six

New Delhi, Feb 7 The West Indies great Chris Gayle said that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has one of the best fanbases he has ever experienced and revealed an incident when his big hit ended up breaking a fan's nose.

Gayle, who changed the face of T20 during his illustrious career, enjoyed some of his finest moments in the IPL. The West Indies great spoke about his undying love for the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans while speaking to former India player Robin Uthappa on 'Home of Heroes' episode.

"The ball ricocheted off the wall and hit a young girl in the nose. Immediately, I went straight to the hospital and saw her with a bloody nose and bloody clothes. She was like, 'why are you sad? Don't worry, hit more sixes!' That was so amazing man. She helped me feel better by telling me that even when she was in pain she wanted me to hit more sixes. It was a touching moment. The next game, every fan had a placard saying, 'please break my nose', so I can come to visit them in the hospital," Gayle told Uthappa.

Gayle's description of the incident led to him saying that RCB fans are the best in the IPL. "RCB is one of the best fanbases I've experienced. When the Chinnaswamy Stadium starts chanting ‘RCB! RCB!' It's the best. RCB has the best fans."

The distinguished tenure Gayle enjoyed with RCB established him as an IPL legend and he said that fans still recognize him for his time there.

He also elaborated on his iconic 175-run knock for RCB against the Pune Warriors in 2013 and revealed he would have gotten a double century if not for AB de Villiers.

"AB came in and scored like 30 runs in 8 balls or something like that. If the guys aren't like ‘Chris, give him the strike', I could have gotten 215," he said.

During the conversation, Gayle revealed Rohit Sharma is his favourite batsman to watch right now.

When Uthappa asked him about the best bowler he has ever faced, the Universe Boss had the perfect response, Gayle said: "He hasn't been born. Every bowler is great. I have been through so many, it's difficult to call one name the best. There are too many good bowlers out there and too many good bowlers I have smashed. I am still waiting for the best one to bowl to me."

