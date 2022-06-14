Shitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule to be part of Laxman's support staff for Ireland tour

NCA coaches Shitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will be part of VVS Laxman's support staff during India's forthcoming tour of Ireland. Kotak will handle the batting while Bahutule and Bali will handle the bowling and fielding respectively.Kotak has previously been part of the India A coaching setup while Bahutule and Bali were part of the coaching staff at India's victorious Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Laxman will take charge of the tour, the squad for which is still be to announced, with Rahul Dravid coaching the charges simultaneously in England where they'll prepare and play the rescheduled fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston from July 1. That'll be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is to round off a quick tour.India's Test squad is scheduled to fly out to England on June 15 with the trio of Kotak, Bahutule and Bali already joining the T20I squad on the ongoing series against South Africa.

