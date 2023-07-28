Roger Binny, VVS Laxman to question Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

BCCI president Roger Binny and head of cricket VVS Laxman will question the women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her outbursts during the recently concluded ODIs against Bangladesh, board secretary Jay Shah revealed on Thursday.“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh” Shah told reporters in New Delhi. Kaur, who smashed the stumps after being given out by the onfield umpire in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh last week, continued her tirade in the post-match presentation.

Following the incident, the International Cricket Council stepped in and apart from handing her a hefty fine has suspended her for two matches, which rules out Kaur for India’s first two games at the Hangzhou Asiad. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team at Asiad 2023 in Hangzhou. Earlier, former India captain Mithali Raj lashed out at Kaur and termed her behaviour simply disgraceful and atrocious "Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers," Mithali wrote in her column for the Hindustan Times.

She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match. She received one demerit point on her disciplinary record for the same.