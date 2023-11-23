Rahul Dravid to mentor IPL franchise, VVS Laxman to take over as India coach

Rahul Dravid has decided not to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team after their defeat in the World Cup final. Dravid's two-year contract ended with the conclusion of the tournament. According to a TOI report, Laxman, who is currently the head coach of a second-string Indian team, has expressed his keenness for the job and is likely to sign a long-term contract. Dravid may take on a role at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is in talks with an IPL team for a two-year contract. Dravid took over as India's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle and has continued to build the team, guiding them through two major ICC events - the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

When asked about the possibility of continuing as India coach at the post-match press conference, Dravid said, "I haven't thought about it. Again, I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future," Asked about how he judged his tenure as the Indian coach, Dravid said, "To be honest, I am not really someone who's going to judge and analyse myself. I was really proud to work with. I think the players that I worked with over the last two years in all the formats, it's been a privilege."He also didn't want to comment whether he would be interested in guiding the team during the next year's T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies. Asked whether some of the golden generation of Indian cricketers lost out on an opportunity to win a World Cup as next edition in South Africa in four years might be too late, the coach laughed."I'm not really thinking about 2027 and who's going to be there and who's not going to be there. There's a lot of time for that. A lot of water will flow under the bridge before that. There'll be a lot of time for that," Dravid said.



