Shreyas Iyer completes 1,000 runs in ODI cricket

Shreyas Iyer completed 1,000 ODI runs on Friday during the first ODI against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

In the 36th over of India's innings bowled by spinner Gudakesh Motie, the right-hander whacked a full-length ball over the midwicket region to reach 1,000 ODI runs. He was dismissed for 54 off 57 balls consisting of five fours and two sixes by Motie.

He has reached the landmark in 25 ODI innings and is tied with former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu who also took the same number of innings to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the fastest to this landmark, reaching it in 24 innings.

Now in his 25 innings in 28 matches, Iyer has 1,001 runs at an average of 41.70. He has scored one century and 10 fifties in the 50-over format, with the best score of 103.

Coming to the match, India has a 1-0 lead in the series.

India posted a massive 308/7 in their first innings. Half-centuries from captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) were instrumental in taking the Men in Blue to a huge score. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 2/54 in ten overs.

In chase of 309, half-centuries from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) helped Windies stay alive in the game. Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) almost took their side across the finishing line, but Indian bowlers held their nerves to seal a thrilling three-run win. Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler for India, with 2/57 in ten overs. He held his composure and did not allow the Windies to reach the target when they were just 15 runs away from it in the final over.

Shikhar Dhawan's knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' award.

India will square off against West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor