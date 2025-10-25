Shreyas Iyer Suffers Injury While Taking Brilliant Catch to Dismiss Alex Carey During India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. However, the moment of brilliance came at a cost as Iyer hurt his left hip while completing the catch and had to leave the field.

The incident took place in the 34th over of Australia’s innings. Carey tried to play a cut shot off Harshit Rana but mistimed it completely. Iyer sprinted back from point and dived forward to grab the ball with both hands just before it hit the ground. He landed awkwardly and looked in discomfort as the physio rushed in. Carey walked back after scoring 24 runs from 37 balls.

Earlier, Australia got off to a brisk start with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head adding 50 runs for the first wicket. Siraj dismissed Head for 29 before Axar Patel bowled Marsh for 41. Matthew Short made 30 before falling to Washington Sundar, who continued to impress with tight bowling in the middle overs.

Renshaw was the only Australian batter to convert his start, reaching 56 before Sundar trapped him leg before. The decision stood after a review showed the ball clipping the leg stump.

After 43 overs, Australia were 218 for seven with Cooper Connolly and Nathan Ellis batting. Sundar led India’s bowling effort with figures of two for 44 from his full spell.

Australia have already sealed the three-match series after winning the first ODI in Perth by seven wickets and the second in Adelaide by two wickets.