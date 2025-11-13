Shubman Gill BREAKS Silence on Mohammad Shami’s Omission Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test, Says...

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: India captain Shubman Gill addressed Mohammad Shami’s repeated exclusion from the red-ball setup ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Gill said the team management is focusing on developing a pool of young pacers including Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj. "There are not many bowlers of his quality. You cannot ignore the performances of the current bowlers like Akash, Prasidh. Sometimes it's difficult for players like Shami bhai to miss out. Selectors will be able to give you a better answer," Gill said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test.

Not many bowlers are of his quality. But the ones playing have done a terrific job. Sometimes it's difficult for players like Shami bhai to miss out. The selectors will be able to give you a better answer to that: Gill on omitted Mohd Shami’s future #INDvsSA



It's always this… pic.twitter.com/qsXnidpCRh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

"When we are playing overseas, the workload is higher than when in India. The fast bowlers also know this. The load on fast bowlers when in India won't be as much as compared to spinners," Gill said.

Read Also | India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

Shami was left out of the two-match home series despite strong performances in the early stages of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. The veteran pacer has taken 15 wickets in three Ranji matches at an average of 15.53. Shami last played a Test during the 2023 WTC Final against Australia. He has also been overlooked for overseas series including the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and the 2025-26 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

India have often struggled to find a reliable third seam bowler in Shami’s absence, especially in overseas conditions. The challenge increases with Jasprit Bumrah’s limited workload. Bumrah featured in both Tests against the West Indies, was rested for ODIs against Australia and played in the T20I series. He is set to return for red-ball cricket.

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Schedule:

Match Day and Date Venue Time (IST) India vs South Africa, 1st Test Friday, November 14 - Tuesday, November 18 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09:30 AM India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Saturday, November 22 - Wednesday, November 26 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09:00 AM

Read Also | WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Squads:

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper).