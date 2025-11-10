Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah Arrive in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens (VIDEO)

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: After wrapping up their tour of Australia, the Indian cricket team has reached Kolkata to begin preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. A video shared by Star Sports on social media showed players including captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy arriving at the Kolkata airport.

The first Test will take place at Eden Gardens from November 14 to 18. The team is expected to begin practice sessions soon ahead of the first Test.

This series marks Shubman Gill’s third Test assignment as India’s captain. The 26-year-old first led India in the five-match series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. He later guided India to a 2-0 home series win over the West Indies in October.

Gill will now look to continue his successful start as Test captain and help India climb the World Test Championship points table with another series win against South Africa.

Squads for IND vs SA Test Series

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne