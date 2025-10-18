Shubman Gill Opens Up on Leading Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs, Says “Whatever the Narrative Might Be Outside…”

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: India’s new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, spoke about his relationship with Rohit Sharma after taking over the leadership ahead of the three-match series against Australia. ill said there was no tension between him and Rohit, despite media narratives. “Whatever the narrative might be outside, there has been no such thing between us. It is just like old times. He is very helpful, and he always shares his experiences. I have been asking him for his suggestions. I asked him, 'What would you have done on this wicket if you were the captain?' I like to pick the brains of other players,” Gill told reporters on Saturday.

Gill said he had a good relationship with both Rohit and Virat Kohli. “I have a good equation with both Virat and Rohit bhai. I always take their advice, and they are never hesitant when it comes to giving their take,” he added.

The young captain acknowledged the challenge of following leaders like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. “First Mahi bhai, then Virat bhai, and now we’ll carry forward the legacy that Rohit bhai has built. There’s so much experience there. I’ve spoken with both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai about how to take this team forward, what kind of culture we want to maintain, and their experience will be extremely valuable for us” he said.

Gill said leading the team alongside Kohli and Rohit was a big honour. “When I was a kid, I used to idolise both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The kind of game and skills they displayed and the hunger they had were truly inspiring. It’s a big honour for me to be able to lead such legends of the game and learn from them. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the best white-ball cricketers in the world. The experience and skill they bring are extremely important for the team and make a huge difference,” he said.

Both players are returning to international cricket for the first time since India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win. They will now play under Gill’s captaincy.

Gill became India’s Test captain in June ahead of the England tour. He was not initially considered for the role but was appointed after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. In his first Test series as captain, Gill scored four centuries, a double hundred, and more than 750 runs. India drew the series 2-2.

India will begin the ODI series against Australia on October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.