Siddarth Kaul Retires: Former Pacer Bids Adieu To Indian Cricket

Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has announced his decision to retire from Indian cricket. The 34-year-old, who represented India in three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is, took to Instagram to make the announcement."When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by God's grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20I team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team," he wrote. "The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement."

Notable achievements in Kaul's career include a triumphant Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2008 under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He was a regular feature in Punjab's white-ball teams on the domestic circuit through the years, a journey that included a victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in the 2023-24 season, in which he finished as the side's leading wicket-taker - 16 wickets in 10 games. Kaul also topped the charts for the team in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kaul featured in three County Championship games for Northamptonshire earlier this year and played two games of the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign, but went wicketless in both of those games. In all, he has 297 wickets from 88 first class games at 26.77.He also played 55 IPL games across three franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - taking as many as 37 wickets for SRH in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which led to a national team call-up on India's tour of the UK in 2018.



