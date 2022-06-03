Dinesh Karthik evolved as a finisher in IPL 2022, says Siddarth Kaul

Bengaluru, June 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Siddarth Kaul said wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik evolved as a finisher during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Karthik came back to Team India after a long gap of three years following his good show with the bat in the IPL.

Speaking on the 'Cricket Mahamanch' a show made to analyse IPL on Koo App, a multilingual micro-blogging platform, Siddarth Kaul said, "I heard Dinesh Karthik talking with the coach about how should RCB and he goes along with the preparation for the IPL. It showed the results and he evolved as a finisher and hopefully, he will perform well for India too."

RCB's stint in IPL 2022 came to end after they lost in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Siddharth said that no team can win every match, but RCB have been making its place in the top 4 for the last 4 years and the most important thing is willpower.

"We should enter the field with a positive attitude. We will definitely win the trophy in the coming season," he said.

Siddharth believes that whether the field is small or big, whether the pitch is flat, the players should focus only on their performance as bowlers.

"A bowler and a player always have to believe in themselves, that is the most important thing. We must learn to accept challenges, challenges make us better," he said.

