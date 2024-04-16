Dinesh Karthik Receives Standing Ovation from Bengaluru Crowd After Heroic 83 in High-Scoring Thriller (Watch Video)

Dinesh Karthik's valiant effort at the crease wasn't enough to secure victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, but his fighting spirit earned him a standing ovation from the home crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 288 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Karthik smashed a blistering 83 runs off just 35 balls, reminding fans of his past heroics despite being out of the Indian team since the 2022 T20 World Cup. His knock included five boundaries and seven sixes, single-handedly reviving RCB's chase after a shaky start that saw them lose their top four batsmen within the first 10 overs.

A STANDING OVATION BY THE CHINNASWAMY CROWD FOR DINESH KARTHIK. 💫💥 pic.twitter.com/ojH8s2Cfc7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2024

Karthik's innings helped RCB set a new record for the highest ever second-innings total in IPL history. However, their valiant effort fell short as they fell 25 runs behind SRH's mammoth score.

A 1⃣0⃣8⃣m monster! 💥



The bowlers can finally breathe at the Chinnaswamy as the batting carnage comes to an end! 🥶



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRHpic.twitter.com/lclY9rs2Kf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

While SRH secured the victory, the night belonged to Karthik as well. The passionate Chinnaswamy crowd rose to their feet in a thunderous standing ovation as he departed the field after his dismissal in the 19th over.