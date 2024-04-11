Virat Kohli Shocked After Umpire Denies Waist-High No-Ball Call to Dinesh Karthik in RCB vs MI Match, Pic Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bangaluru's batsman Virat Kohli expressed frustration from the dugout after umpire Nitin Menon denied a waist-high no-ball call to Dinesh Karthik in the final over of their match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 11.

Virat Kohli unhappy after 3rd umpire turned down the No Ball call. pic.twitter.com/TgR8uB6Myt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2024

The incident occurred on the second ball of the final over, with Aakash Madhwal bowling to Karthik, RCB's finisher. Karthik connected with the ball around his waist but couldn't generate significant power. He immediately appealed for a no-ball, which the umpire denied.

Like many viewers, Kohli was visibly confused by the decision. However, Karthik remained composed and smashed Madhwal for two sixes and a four in the following four deliveries.

Karthik's blistering 53 runs off just 23 balls propelled RCB to a competitive 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. This feat came despite the early dismissals of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's two key batsmen. Kohli managed only 3 runs off 9 balls in the powerplay, while Maxwell suffered another duck in IPL 2024, dismissed in the 13th over.

Karthik's knock was particularly impressive due to his audacious scoops, some of the most eye-catching shots of the tournament so far. This is not the first time he has shone in the finisher's role this season. After a sluggish start in the first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Karthik has consistently provided crucial late-innings impetus whenever called upon.