Marco, Duan Jansen become first-ever twins to play in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen, the South Africa duo became the first-ever twins to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The duo accomplished this feat when Duan Jansen made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians during his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

Duan had a forgettable first IPL outing, taking 1/53 in his four overs at an economy rate of 13.25. He was the most expensive bowler for MI today.

Duan is yet to represent South Africa at the international level. He has 36 wickets in 20 first-class matches along with 540 runs and four half-centuries at an average of above 22. He has 19 wickets in 16 List-A matches along with 99 runs in 11 innings. He has taken 24 wickets in 31 T20s and has 266 runs at an average of 19.00 in 21 innings.

His brother Marco Jansen has represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL.

Marco has played a total of 12 IPL matches, in which he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 28.62 and an economy rate of 8.27. His best bowling figures in the IPL are 3/25.

Marco has 11 Tests for SA, in which he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 22.38 and an economy rate of 3.32. His best bowling figures in Tests are 5/35. He has 306 runs to his name in 18 innings, with one half-century and an average of above 20. He has also played nine ODIs, in which he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 45.70 and an economy rate of 5.83. His best bowling figures in ODIs are 2/46. He has also scored 131 runs in seven innings at an average of over 26, with the best score of 43. Marco has also played two T20Is, in which he has taken four wickets at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 11.25. His best bowling figures are 3/52. He has also scored 12 runs in one T20i inning.

So far, ten pair of siblings have played IPL. These are: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan (India), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Michael Hussey, David Hussey (Australia), Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel (South Africa), Brendon McCullum, Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo (West Indies), Siddarth Kaul, Uday Kaul (India), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (India), Sam Curran, Tom Curran (England) and Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen (South Africa).

Coming to the match, KKR posted 185/6 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by MI. A century by Venkatesh Iyer (104 in 51 balls with six fours and nine sixes) took the visitors to such a huge total. Andre Russell was the second highest-run scorer for KKR with his knock of 21*.

Hritik Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 2/34 in his four overs. Cameron Green, Duan, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith got a wicket each.

