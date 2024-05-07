Baramati Polls: Prestige Battle for Pawar Family as Sharad Pawar Shifts Vote to Daughter's Constituency

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway today. All eyes are on the Baramati constituency elections in this phase. In Baramati, the Pawar family's daughter, Supriya Sule, is pitted against daughter-in-law Sunetra Pawar. Sunetra Pawar has been fielded by the Mahayuti and Supriya Sule from the MVA. This fight in Baramati is about the prestige of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Every vote in this constituency has become valuable.

आज बारामती येथे मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला. संपूर्ण देशातील मतदारांनी आपल्या मतदानाचा हक्क बजावून बलशाली भारत घडवण्यासाठी व लोकशाही बळकट करण्यासाठी हातभार लावावा, असे आवाहन करतो..! pic.twitter.com/5VA0SaIXFd — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 7, 2024

Sharad Pawar has also become a voter of Baramati by removing his name from the voter list of Mumbai for his daughter. Sharad Pawar and his family live in Govind Bagh in Baramati. Pawar has decided to vote in Baramati in this year's elections. The family, including Sharad Pawar, cast their votes at the Zilla Parishad school in Malegaon. Pratibha Pawar, Supriya Sule's husband Sadanand Sule, daughter Revati Sule, and son Vijay Sule also cast their votes in Baramati.

So far, other family members, including Sharad Pawar, were voting in Mumbai. Sharad Pawar, Revati Sule, and Sadanand Sule were included in the voter list in ward number 214 of Mahalaxmi in Mumbai. But this time, all of them will vote for Supriya Sule in Baramati. Till 2019, Sharad Pawar had a voting card with his Silver Oak residence address. They have voted in Mumbai so far. Now he has become a voter of Baramati again. A few years ago, Sharad Pawar changed his voting card from Baramati to Mumbai for the BCCI elections and now he has gone back to Baramati from Mumbai for his daughter.



List of Voters from the Pawar family:

Sharad Pawar

Pratibha Pawar

Sadanand Sule

Revati Sule

Vijay Sule

Ranjit Dinkarrao Pawar

Abhijit Pawar

Prataprao Govindrao Pawar

Shantishila Vasantrao Pawar

Minashree Madhavrao Pawar

Bharati Prataprao Pawar

Shubhangi Ranjit Pawar