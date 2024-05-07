Mumbai High Tide Forecast: Wave Measuring 4.88 Meters Expected at 12.16 PM on May 8

Mumbaikars should be aware of the high tide before visiting to the beaches. According to the forecast city is likely to witness high tide on Wednesday, May 8. Weather portal Tide.Forecast.com predicted, India's financial capital is expected to witness a high tide of 4.88 meters in the afternoon at around 12.16pm on Wednesday, while a low tide of 1.3 meters is likely at 6:18 PM.

The weather portal's tide timings for Mumbai also stated that the maximum city will witness 4.28 meters of high tide at around 11:21 PM on Tuesday. Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the portal also released a high tide schedule, according to which Mumbai will witness high tides for the next three days.

As per the schedule, there will be a total of 3 days of high tide in the city from May 7 to May 8, 2024. A total of three days of high tide will be witnessed in the month of May this year.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "thunderstorm" alert and cloudy weather throughout the day today (May 7) for Delhi.