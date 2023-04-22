Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media

New Delhi, April 22 Smriti Mandhana, the ace Indian women's cricket team opener, has been ranked among the top 10 athletes in the world by sponsorship value on social media, according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE.

Social media performance across her digital platforms saw more than 61 million engagements in 2022 and the swashbuckling batter has combined following of more than 14.8 million, securing the 9th spot for her among all female athletes in the world, making her the only Women cricketer to be in top 10 athletes.

The list also features some of the biggest names in the world of women's sports like the all-time tennis great Serena Williams, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, American Motorsport racing driver Hailie Deegan to name a couple who have all been working with some of the top brands.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures, who exclusively manages Smriti said, "Mandhana's success on social media has helped to raise the profile of women's cricket in India and around the world. Her strong performances on the field and her engaging personality off the field have made her a role model for young girls aspiring to make a mark in the world of sports. We expect these numbers to swell even further as we believe it adds more value for the brands that partner with Smriti over the years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor