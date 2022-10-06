South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, Men's T20 World Cup

Lucknow, Oct 6 South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius on Thursday has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to a fracture on his left thumb.

As per an official statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA), Pretorius sustained the injury during the third T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, where South Africa won by 49 runs.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket," explained Dr Shuaib Manjra, Chief Medical Officer.

Pretorius is the second major player from South Africa to miss the T20 World Cup starting later in the month in Australia, after middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out with a left index finger injury which needed surgery last month.

In place of Pretorius, left-arm pace all-rounder Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad and a further announcement on Pretorius' replacement for the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days.

Jansen and fellow pace all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo along with left-arm spin all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin are the travelling reserves with South Africa for the T20 World Cup. The trio are in contention now to be promoted to the main squad as Pretorius' replacement.

In 2022, Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is for South Africa, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and importantly scoring quick runs with the bat from down the order, including a blazing cameo of 29 off just 13 balls as a number three batter against India in New Delhi in June.

After the tour to India ends, South Africa will travel to Australia for participating in T20 World Cup. They are in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and two yet to be known teams from round one.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor