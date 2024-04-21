Domestic help in Lucknow dies after falling off third floor

Lucknow, April 21 A 20-year-old domestic help of a banker couple died, after falling from the third floor of their apartment at Russle Court Apartment in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Vistar, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, Mohini, of Rahimabad police station area, had started the work only 20 days back.

"Police sent the body to the mortuary and the deceased's family has been informed," said Station House Officer, Gomti Nagar, Sudheer Awasthi.

The couple had employed her for household work and for looking after their four-year-old child, through a service provider company in the locality.

Mohini was working at the flat of Sarabjeet Singh and Preeti Singh, both working at a bank in Lucknow.

"On Saturday, she was washing the balcony with water and slipped. As she lost her balance she fell from the third floor," Preeti Singh told the police.

The police spokesman said they were waiting for the autopsy report when asked about the findings of the post-mortem examination.

It surfaced that Sarbjeet was out of the flat for a walk while Preeti was in the bathroom.

Mohini was watering the plants on the balcony and probably put one of her feet on the railing of the balcony and tripped.

Sarbjeet's driver, Jitendra, told the police that he had called the employer for the keys to take out the car of his employer and Mohini had given him the key of the car minutes before she fell from the balcony of the high-rise.

Mohini's mother, Santoshi, expressed dissatisfaction with the police claim that she died in a fatal fall from the third floor after losing her balance.

"The railing at the balcony is four feet high and so she cannot fall from the balcony. She was being harassed by the couple who allowed her to talk to us twice during the last 20 days," she alleged.

The police said the railing at the balcony is only two feet high.

