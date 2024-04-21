UP girl dies on birthday after pillar falls on her

Lucknow, April 21 An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death when an under-construction pillar at her house fell on her in Chinhat's Pasi Tola area here on Saturday, the police said.

The girl has been identified as Shruti Rawat.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening when her family was planning a party as the day happened to be her birthday.

"Her head got smashed under the weight of the pillar. Her family took her to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where she was pronounced dead," Chinhat police spokesman said, adding the family had not given any complaint in this regard.

"The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chinhat, Anindya Vikram Singh. Shruti was a class 2 student at a private school. Her father Anil Rawat is a driver with a private travel agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor