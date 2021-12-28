South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Shami's fifer gives India big lead at Centurion

India have bowled out South Africa for 197 runs to take 130-run first-innings lead in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 3 as the pacer has taken a 5-wicket haul to compete his 200 wickets in Test cricket. Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one. Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with his 52-run knock. Earlier Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets as India suffered a batting collapse on Day 3 of the first Test.

