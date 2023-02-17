South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn retires from international cricket at 30

Theunis de Bruyn has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 30. The South Africa batter represented the country in 13 Tests and two T20Is since making his debut in January 2017."I've been fortunate to represent my country at the highest level of cricket and that's been the proudest moment of my career," de Bruyn was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his domestic side Titans. "I've lived a childhood dream, shared dressing rooms with my heroes and played cricket at some of the world's most iconic venues; and I can't say thank you enough for the opportunities I've got through this game.

"Looking back at everything that I've achieved, it is time I say goodbye to international cricket and focus on the next chapter. I'm excited for what the future has to offer and looking forward to chasing more dreams and ambitions in life." DeBruyn scored 468 run in 25 innings, with a solitary century that came against Sri Lanka in 2018. His last appearance for South Africa came in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG last year, in the visitors' innings and 182-run defeat, where he scored 12 and 28 in the two innings respectively. De Bryun cut short the tour and returned home ahead of the New Year's Test for the birth of his first child. De Bruyn was also a member of the Pretoria Capitals, who finished runners up in the inaugural SA20 competition. He amassed 238 runs, ending the season as the team's join second-highest run-getter.