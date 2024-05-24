SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Storm into IPL 2024 Finals with Commanding Win Over Rajasthan Royals

The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday, booking their spot in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match was played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad will face Kolkata again on Sunday at the same venue. The Knight Riders qualified for their fourth IPL final with a win over Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 earlier this week.

Kolkata, owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014 but fell short against the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 final. Hyderabad, meanwhile, reached the final only once before, in 2016, where they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore to claim their first and only IPL championship.