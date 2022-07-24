Sri Lanka Cricket felicitates Angelo Mathews as he becomes sixth Sri Lankan to play 100 Tests

Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Sunday became the sixth player from his country to play 100 Tests as the hosts won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Test.

Mathews, 35, was honoured by Sri Lanka Cricket at the beginning of the second Test match in Galle.

"Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special gift before play to mark his 100th Test for Sri Lanka," the SLC tweeted.Before the beginning of the second Test's first day's play, SLC vice president Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa and former pacer Chaminda Vaas were also present at the occasion in the presence of other team members of the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side. Mathews was awarded a memento to mark his 100th Test appearance for Sri Lanka.

So far in his career, he has appeared in 218 ODIs, 99 Tests and 78 T20Is, smashing 5835, 6876 and 1148 runs, respectively in all three formats, including 13 centuries in the Test format and 3 in ODIs.

Talking about the Test match, opener Oshada Fernando gave the hosts a solid platform start before losing his wicket for a 50 against Pakistan on Sunday. Sri Lanka lost another wicket after Fernando at the time of lunch with Kusal Mendis getting run out after only scoring three runs off a direct throw from Agha Salman.

The Sri Lanka team were at 96 for two by the break, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne batting on 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

