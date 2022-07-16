Sri Lanka-Pakistan second Test moved to Galle due to political unrest: Report

Colombo, July 16 The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan that was scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here from July 24-28 has been moved to Galle because of the political unrest in Colombo.

A report in Island Cricket said on Saturday that Galle, which is currently hosting the first Test, will also organise the second match between the two sub-continental sides.

The report quoting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Mohan de Silva said the boards of the two countries had agreed to the change of venue.

Sri Lanka also hosted the two-Test series against the Pat Cummins-led Australia at Galle. While Australia won the opening game by 10 wickets, the hosts came back strongly to level the series following an innings and 39-run win.

The change in venue means Galle will end up hostsing four successive Test matches.

Sri Lanka is facing an acute crisis due to daily power cuts, rising fuel prices and massive shortages of basic essentials like food and medicines. It has prompted resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore via Maldives.

