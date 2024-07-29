Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Arrive in Colombo Ahead of IND vs SL ODI Series (Watch Video)

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana have arrived in Colombo ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The players checked into the IPC Ratnadipa Hotel on Sunday night.

The ODI squad will participate in a net session at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Abhishek Nayar, an assistant coach under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, will oversee the session. Nayar arrived in Colombo early Monday morning, following the conclusion of the second T20I match on Sunday night.

The remaining members of the squad will join the ODI players after the final T20I match in Pallekele on July 30. India has already secured the T20I series by winning the first two matches. The focus now shifts to the ODI series, which begins on August 2. The series will feature all three matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, with the second ODI on August 4 and the series concluding on August 7.

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel is expected to join Gambhir’s coaching staff as a bowling coach for the home series against Bangladesh in September. Gambhir has indicated that the team management is currently evaluating the coaching setup during the six-match series in Sri Lanka, with plans to establish a comprehensive coaching staff for future series.

Sairaj Bahutule, who is currently serving as an interim spin bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour, may continue in his role if deemed beneficial by the management. With Morkel's expertise in fast bowling, the team might still require a dedicated spin bowling coach. If Bahutule retains his position, the coaching lineup will include two assistant coaches (Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate), a bowling coach (Morne Morkel), a fielding coach (T Dilip), and a spin bowling coach, bringing the total to six coaches.

