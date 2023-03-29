Sri Lanka penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], March 29 : Sri Lanka have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

Jeff Crowe of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth umpire Cory Black leveled the charge.

In the first ODI match, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 198 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka took the field after winning the toss. New Zealand got going on the back of crucial top-order contributions from Finn Allen (51) and co. Despite losing a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, the Kiwis got to 274 with the help of some lower-order hitting from Glenn Phillips (39) and Rachin Ravindra (49).

Henry Shipley, a fast bowler, had a devastating spell that completely destroyed Sri Lanka's top order (5/31). In the first 10 overs, they lost half of their team, never recovered, and were eventually bowled out for 76.

In this format, this was their fifth-heaviest defeat overall and their largest loss to New Zealand by the number of runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor