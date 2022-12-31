Sri Lanka team leaves for India for white ball series

New Delhi, Dec 31 Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team on Saturday left from Colombo for India, where they are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs from January 3 to 15.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took to social media to share photos of the team's departure. A team photo was taken in the lead-up to the departure while the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga also spoke to the local press.

"Sri Lanka limited overs squad led by Dasun Shanaka left the SLC HQ premises a short while ago to embark on their tour to India," SLC said in a tweet along with pictures.

While Dushmantha Chameera is a big name missing from the squad, Sri Lanka have a power-packed 20-man unit for the T20I and ODI series. Wanindu Hasaranga was named as the vice-captain for T20Is while Kusal Mendis will be Shanaka's deputy for the ODIs.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya will lead a young Indian side which has the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Young pacer Mukesh Kumar, and Shivam Mavi were among the ones who got their call-ups for the T20I series.

