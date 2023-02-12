Sridharan Sriram not willing to be part of Bangladesh coaching staff under Chandika Hathurasingha

Former Indian spinner Sridharan Sriram is unlikely to continue his role as a consultant with the Bangladesh national team. He was roped in by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 to help with the team's preparations.The BCB recently relieved Russell Domingo of his duties as head coach and recalled Chandika Hathursingha for a second stint. The former Sri Lankan player served as the head coach from 2014 to 2017. The possibility of bringing in separate coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket was considered, but not finalized.

Before his potential departure, Sriram served as the T20I technical consultant for the Bangladesh team during the Asia Cup T20 and T20 World Cup, as well as the T20I series against the UAE and a tri-series involving Pakistan and New Zealand. Under his guidance, Bangladesh played 13 T20Is, winning four and losing nine matches. However, they were able to end their T20 World Cup losing streak by beating the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage. BCB Operations Chairman Jalal Yonus talked about a potential return for Sridharan Sriram before adding that the team will be looking for a team assistant coach but that would take some time. Sridharan Sriram recently met with BCB officials during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League to discuss his future role, but the BCB ultimately opted for a new head coach, Hathurusingha, instead of a split-coaching policy.