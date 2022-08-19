Sridharan Sriram Appointed Bangladesh Coach For Asia Cup And T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia. A report in "The Daily Star" newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram's appointment and said, "Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup." "As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup.

"Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup," he added. Sriram, the former India allrounder, has been an important figure in Australia's coaching set-up since being appointed as a spin coach under Darren Lehmann in 2016. He has had a big influence on the careers of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar in particular, and has worked closely with Nathan Lyon. He has also been a key figure in Glenn Maxwell's development as a T20 spinner with both Australia and Royal Challengers