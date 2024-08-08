Bangladesh Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin Announces Break from Cricket Citing Mental Exhaustion

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to exclude him from all forms of cricket for two months. According to a Cricbuzz report, the 27-year old has informed the board that he is suffering from depression after missing the Global T20 League and the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Saifuddin submitted his request after being selected for the A team squad for the second four-day game and the three subsequent one-day matches. He failed to obtain a visa in time due to the ongoing political crisis, missing his expected participation in the Global T20 League for the Montreal Tigers. The BCB announced on Wednesday that the Bangladesh A Team will arrive in Islamabad on August 10 for two four-day and three one-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The matches were rescheduled due to the political crisis in Bangladesh. The first four-day match will now be played from August 13-16, followed by the second from August 20-23. The three one-day games are set for August 26, 28, and 30.

The BCB had approved Saifuddin's No Objection Certificate (NOC) until August 8, as he was part of the A team scheduled to travel to Pakistan on August 11.A BCB official told Cricbuzz that Saifuddin felt hurt over not being able to participate in the Global T20 League because his NOC was valid only until August 8 instead of August 12. Additionally, Saifuddin was disappointed at not being selected for Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, with selectors opting for Tanzim Shakib instead. "He sent me an email on July 30, after the A team was announced, expressing his mental distress over missing the Global T20 and the last World Cup. He requested not to be considered for any form of cricket for the next two months and to view his letter positively," a selection panel member confirmed to Cricbuzz on Wednesday. "I replied 'noted' and mentioned we need to talk when he returns to Dhaka to understand what he's going through," the official added.

Saifuddin also injured his rib while working out on July 26, which complicated his participation in the Global T20 League. A BCB medical committee official confirmed that Saifuddin was ruled out of the league due to the injury, which made it risky for him to undertake a long flight with such pain."Saifuddin hurt his rib and came to us just before his flight. After assessing him, we found it too risky for him to travel for 20-22 hours with that kind of pain," the BCB medical committee official said. "He came to BCB a day before his scheduled flight on July 24 after pulling a chest muscle while working out. Despite primary treatment, his pain persisted, leading to our decision to not allow him to participate in the Global T20."