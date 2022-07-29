Australian mens assistant coach Sridharan Sriram resigns as spin bowling coach

Australian men's assistant coach Sridharan Sriram will depart the Australia men's squad to focus on his coaching career in India, an official Cricket australia release stated on Friday. Chennai-based Sriram has been with the squad for six years as predominately a spin coach while also playing a key role in the batting, fielding and strategy for the side across multiple campaigns.He has chosen to move his focus to his coaching career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and other roles while spending more time with his rising cricketer son Rishab and wife Pavi.

The former Indian allrounder has been most closely linked to the rise of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar while also forming close bonds with Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson.After being on the road for six years it's with a heavy heart I have decided to move on from my current role as an assistant coach of the Australian men's team,” Sriram said in an official release.“I feel this is an opportune moment keeping in mind the team, giving them enough time to prepare for two World Cups and the World Test Championship. It has been a great experience for me working across formats, World Cups and Ashes and I have come out incredibly richer in knowledge," he added.Further, he said: "Greg Chappell, Troy Cooley, Pat Howard and Marcus Stoinis were also instrumental in getting me involved. I wish the team and the coaches the very best for the future.”