Lucknow vs Gujarat, IPL 2024: Stoinis, Pooran Guide Supergiants to a Fighting Total

Marcus Stoinis made a fine fifty as Lucknow Super Giants made 163 for five against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Sunday.

The Super Giants batted after winning the toss, and Stoinis (58 in 43 balls) led their batting effort.



Other notable contributions came from skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (32 not out in 22 balls). The duo of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis has added 56 runs for the third wicket for the Lucknow Super Giants. However, it has come in 46 balls

For GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece.Lucknow Super Giants after winning two games in a row will be keen to make it three in three.