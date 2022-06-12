Star Australian spinner Adam Zampa becomes father

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has become a father for the firs time. The 30-year-old shared an adorable picture of the newborn on his Instagram story. The leg spinner, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, missed Australia’s ongoing white-ball tour against Sri Lanka in the island nation to be with his wife, Harriet Palmer, as the duo were expecting their first child together, and on Sunday (June 12), the star cricketer confirmed the news of him becoming a father.

Zampa captioned the photo, in which the newly born baby can be seen holding the thumb finger, 'Eugene’ on his Instagram story. A lot of cricketers over the years have benefited hugely after the birth of their child and Zampa would be hoping for the same in his cricketing career too.Zampa has appeared in 67 ODIs and 62 T20I matches for the Aussies till date and has picked up 103 and 71 wickets respectively to establish himself as the first-choice spinner in the white-ball team.