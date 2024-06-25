Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa criticised Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib for faking an injury to waste time during their match against Bangladesh. Naib appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during the must-win clash, but Zampa called it a sham.Zampa shared the incident on his Instagram story and cried foul over the same. He captioned the post: “The old rainstring”.

Australia's fate in the T20 World Cup 2024 depended on the outcome of Afghanistan's last Super Eights match against Bangladesh on June 25 at Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent.

The incident happened just before a rain break, with Bangladesh at 81-7, just two runs behind the DLS score. As drizzle began, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott signaled to slow things down, and cameras then captured Naib falling to the ground clutching his hamstring. Even skipper Rashid Khan wasn't happy, asking Naib what happened. Had the game not resumed, Bangladesh would have lost by two runs according to DLS. Afghanistan's win secured their spot in the semifinals, eliminating Australia from the tournament.

Doull expressed frustration on the broadcast, calling Naib's actions "unacceptable." "Slowing it down and then the first slip going down needlessly is unacceptable," Doull said.

Rashid defended Naib, saying he believed it was cramp and not a ploy to waste time. "We didn't lose any overs, the rain came, and we went off the field. It didn't make a big difference," Rashid said. Afghanistan knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup 2024, reaching the semifinals where they will face South Africa.