Stephen Fleming likely to coach Joburg Super Kings in CSA’s new T20 League

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming will be taking charge of coaching the Joburg Super Kings in South Africa’s newest T20 tournament. The inaugural edition of the eagerly-anticipated competition is scheduled to be held in January and February 2023.

Furthermore, it has also been learned that former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel who had represented CSK between the 2008 to 2013 editions of the IPL might be roped in to serve the Joburg Super Kings in some role.Coming back to the much-hyped South Africa T20 league, other IPL teams who have acquired the new franchises apart from MI and CSK include Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals.