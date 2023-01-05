Steve Smith smashes 30th Test ton at home ground of SCG, goes past Don Bradman

Star Australian batter Steve Smith went past legendary batter and compatriot Don Bradman to become the joint-third highest century scorer for his country on Thursday.

The star batter accomplished this landmark during Australia's third and final Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

On day two, during the first innings of Australia in the 109th over of the innings bowled by pacer Anrich Nortje, Smit pulled the delivery to backward square boundary to bring up his century in 190 balls. This is his 30th in Test cricket.

However, Smith's run was short-lived after the landmark as he was caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj in the next over for a brilliant 104 off 192 balls. His knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes.

Bradman has 29 Test centuries and Smith has 30 now. Smith is tied with legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who also has 30 centuries. Most Test centuries for Australia are scored by Ricky Ponting (41), followed by Steve Waugh (32).

He also has the ninth-highest centuries in the format and is the first active player to surpass touch the 30-century mark in Test cricket.

Among the active players, he has the fourth most international tons. The list is topped by star Indian batter Virat Kohli (72), followed by opener David Warner (45), Joe Root (44), Steve Smith (42), Rohit Sharma (41) and Kane Williamson.

Smith notably also surpassed former batter Michael Clarke to become Australia's fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket.

In 92 matches, across 162 innings, he has scored 8,647 runs at an average of 60.89. He has scored 30 centuries and 37 centuries in the format with the best of 239.

The top five run scorers in history of Australian Test cricket are: Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Steve Smith (8,647), Michael Clarke (8,643).

Also, Smith surpassed the 1,000-run mark at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is also his home ground.

In the 10 matches at the ground and across 15 innings, Smith has 1,017 runs at an average of 72.64. His best score at the venue is 131. He has hit four centuries and seven fifties at this iconic venue.

Legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting has scored the highest Test runs by an Australian at the SCG. In 16 matches across 27 innings, he has scored 1,480 runs at an average of 67.27. He has six centuries and six half-centuries in the format.

Coming to the match, Australia's first innings is in progress and they have gone beyond the 360-run mark against South Africa in the final Test. Usman Khawaja has gone beyond the 150-run mark, Marnus Labuschagne scored 79. Pacer Anrich Nortje has taken two wickets so far while Maharaj has one.

( With inputs from ANI )

