Sunil Narine Slams His First-Ever T20 Century in Just 49 Balls During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match

Sunil Narine cracked his maiden T20 century during the Indian Premier League match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

109 (56) with 13 fours and 6 sixes - an innings to forever remember at the Eden Gardens. The KKR GOAT steps up for the team and gets his maiden T20 century. 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/DKeFk6cgrn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2024

Opening the batting for KKR, the left-handed Narine smashed a 49-ball century with 11 fours and six sixes, to surpass his previous highest T20 score of 85. He became only the third KKR batsman to score a hundred after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer.

The 35-year-old spinner has amassed 1,313 runs in his IPL career so far at a strike rate of 165.16, with one hundred and five fifties. He has also taken 168 wickets for KKR in 168 matches at an economy rate of 6.73 and an average of 25.82.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to field first in the 31st match of the 2024 IPL against KKR at Eden Gardens. The Royals currently lead the IPL standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767, having won five matches and losing one. Meanwhile, KKR sits second with eight points and a net run rate of +1.688 after five games, according to the RR website.