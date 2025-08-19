Suryakumar Yadav EXPLAINS Shubman Gill’s Return as Vice-Captain for Asia Cup 2025, Says... (VIDEO)

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: India’s Asia Cup squad for 2025 has been announced, and Shubman Gill is back in the T20 setup as vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav. On Tuesday, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media about Gill’s return. Yadav said Gill was vice-captain during India’s T20 series in Sri Lanka. He explained that the management decided to bring him back as part of a new cycle for the T20 World Cup.

“The last time Shubman Gill played a T20I for India was when we went to Sri Lanka. When I was leading, he was the vice-captain. That's where we started the new cycle for the T20 World Cup,” Suryakumar told reporters. “After that, he got busy with all the Test series. He didn't get an opportunity to play T20Is because he was busy with Test cricket and the Champions Trophy. He is in the squad and we are happy to have him,” he added.

Gill earned his place after a strong IPL 2025 season with the Gujarat Titans. He scored over 650 runs and led his team to the playoffs. Gill has scored 578 runs in 21 T20 Internationals at an average of 30.42. He has one century and three fifties. His IPL 2025 performance showcased his ability to anchor and accelerate innings. He is also among the few Indians to have centuries across all three formats.

Read Also | ‘Feel for Shreyas Iyer’: Netizens React as Batter Misses Out on India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma retained their places. Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not included in the main team but Jaiswal was named as a standby.

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

The tournament will begin on September 9 in the UAE. The final is scheduled for September 28.