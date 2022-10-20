Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Venkatesh Iyer ruled out due to ankle injury

Venkatesh Iyer is all set to miss the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and most of the domestic season, including the Ranji Trophy. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, who has represented India in two ODIs and nine T20Is so far, will be out of action due to a broken ankle. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, who has represented India in two ODIs and nine T20Is so far, will be out of action due to a broken ankle.

According to a Cricbuzz report, it might take Iyer two months to recover completely while the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said his absence could last six weeks. The 27-year-old is also not sure when he will be able to regain his match fitness."It is really disappointing that I cannot be part of the action immediately. I don't know how long this injury will take to heal but at this point I will go home and rest for a month before going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehab," Iyer told Cricbuzz. "IhopedtohelpMPwin the MushtaqAliTrophy."

Taking to Instagram, Venkatesh Iyer on Thursday (October 20) shared a couple of pictures of his ankle wrapped in a plaster casting. Gutted to be missing out on the remainder of the SMAT due to a broken ankle. Hope to be back on the field soon. Will be rooting for my MP boys from the sidelines . Keep the positive vibes going @mpcacricket. Do keep sending your wishes and love,” he wrote in the caption.